Gypsy Rose Blanchard Officially Released from Prison - See Who Picked Her Up!

We are learning more about Gypsy Rose Blanchard‘s prison release.

The 32-year-old was released three years early on Thursday (December 28), after serving eight years for the murder of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard.

Now that she’s out on parole, we now know who picked her up from the prison upon her release, and more details about her much-talked about exit from behind bars.

Keep reading to find out more…

Gypsy was released from the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri around 3:30am, according to People.

She was picked up by her husband Ryan Scott Anderson, whom she married in 2022 while in prison.

The car he drove to pick her up had a Bret Hart license plate. The plate on the front of the Cadillac he was driving, featured a skull with the words “Bret Hart Hitman” above it. Bret was called “the Hitman” throughout much of his professional wrestling career.

Details on Gypsy‘s early release were kept secret until after she was released, with the Missouri DOC communications director noting that “no one will be allowed on the premises for Gypsy’s upcoming release, which means no media, fans or spectators.”

TMZ also noted that Gypsy was not interested in talking to the media as she exited prison and wanted her release to be “super low-key.”

If you missed it, Gypsy is set to tell her story in a six-hour Lifetime special, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, which is set to premiere NEXT Friday, January 5th. Check out the trailer here!