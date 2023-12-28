Rosamund Pike Reveals Elspeth Lines She Improvised for 'Saltburn,' Though They Got Cut

Rosamund Pike has won over fans with her performances as Elspeth in the movie Saltburn, which is now streaming on Prime Video.

The 44-year-old Oscar-nominated actress spoke out in a new interview and reacted to fans praising her work and she also revealed some of the improvised lines she did, though they got cut from the finished film.

“I’m totally astonished! I’m bewildered. I sort of don’t know what to do with it,” Rosamund told Variety in response to the fan love.

She added, “I’ve seen people on Instagram quoting lines and playing clips and also doing their own edits – putting Elspeth together with other characters I’ve played. I think in our filtered, cagey world where everyone’s being so cautious, it’s nice to see someone unfiltered. She’s in a bubble, nobody exists except people in her orbit so she can say whatever she wants without consequence. She doesn’t exist in the real world.”

Rosamund said it was hard to not laugh while working with the cast.

“It was hard, especially with some of the improvs people would come up with. There was a whole scene that Jacob [Elordi] and I did about his ex-girlfriend who committed suicide after he dumped her. ‘Well, of course she did, darling. How could she bear to live after you?’ Then there was a time when I asked if a new girlfriend was stable, and he said yes. I said something like, ‘Oh, good. Because one suicide can be chic, but two is unbecoming.’ I’m not normally a great improviser but with Elspeth, somehow, I could just sort of hear her. I knew who she was,” she said.

