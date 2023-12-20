Rosamund Pike Joins Director Emerald Fennell at 'Saltburn' Screening in London

Rosamund Pike is stepping out to promote her hit new movie Saltburn!

The 44-year-old Golden Globe winner posed for photos with director Emerald Fennell at the tastemaker screening of their new movie on Tuesday (December 19) held at The Ham Yard Hotel in London, England.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Alison Oliver, Archie Madekwe, and Paul Rhys.

Saltburn tells the “beautifully wicked tale of privilege and desire. Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.”

Amazon’s streaming service Prime Video recently announced the date when Saltburn will be added to the library with free streaming for all subscribers!

We’ve recapped the five most shocking moments in the movie that will have your jaw on the floor.

