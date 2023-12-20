Cameron Diaz Jokes Society Needs to 'Normalize' Married Couples Having Separate Bedrooms

Cameron Diaz loves her husband, but she also loves her own space!

The 51-year-old actress, who has been married to husband Benji Madden for eight years now, and her Avaline wine business partner Katherine Power recently appeared Molly Sims and Emese Gormley‘s podcast Lipstick on the Rim where she revealed her ideal living situation for couples.

“We should normalize separate bedrooms,” Cameron said after one ladies admitted that her husband snores.

“To me, I would literally, I have my house, you have yours,” Cameron explained. “We have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room. You go sleep in your room. I’m fine.”

She added, “And we have the bedroom in the middle that we can convene in for our relations.”

When one of the hosts joked that the revelation might be controversial, Cameron joked that she can’t take it back now.

“I’ve already said it,” Cameron said, before clarifying, “By the way, I don’t feel that way now because my husband is so wonderful. I said that before I got married.”

Cameron and Benji, 44, have been married since 2015 and share 3-year-old daughter Raddix, whom they welcomed in January 2020.

