Top Stories
Kristin Cavallari Cut Her Dad Out of Her Life, Reveals What Led to That Decision

Kristin Cavallari Cut Her Dad Out of Her Life, Reveals What Led to That Decision

Wed, 20 December 2023 at 1:10 am

Dan Levy Gets Support From His Family at 'Good Grief' Premiere in Los Angeles

Dan Levy Gets Support From His Family at 'Good Grief' Premiere in Los Angeles

Dan Levy wears a fringe top while hitting the carpet at the premiere of his new movie Good Grief held at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on Tuesday (December 19) in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old not only stars in the new film, but he also serves as writer, director and producer.

Joining Dan at the premiere were his parents Eugene and Deborah, as well as his sister Sarah, who all showed their support for his feature film directorial/writer debut.

Also stepping out were Dan‘s co-stars Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel and Arnoud Valois, one of the movie’s producers Megan Zehmer and Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, as well as Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita, Martin Short and Mason Alexander Park.

Good Grief centers on Marc (Levy), who was content living in the shadow of his larger-than-life husband, Oliver (Luke Evans). But when Oliver unexpectedly dies, Marc’s world shatters, sending him and his two best friends, Sophie (Negga) and Thomas (Patel), on a soul-searching trip to Paris that reveals some hard truths they each needed to face.

The film debuts in select theaters on December 29th, and debuts on Netflix on January 5th. Watch the trailer here!

Browse through the gallery to see 30+ photos of Dan Levy and more at the Good Grief premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
dan levy gets support from family at good grief premiere 01
dan levy gets support from family at good grief premiere 02
dan levy gets support from family at good grief premiere 03
dan levy gets support from family at good grief premiere 04
dan levy gets support from family at good grief premiere 05
dan levy gets support from family at good grief premiere 06
dan levy gets support from family at good grief premiere 07
dan levy gets support from family at good grief premiere 08
dan levy gets support from family at good grief premiere 09
dan levy gets support from family at good grief premiere 10
dan levy gets support from family at good grief premiere 11
dan levy gets support from family at good grief premiere 12
dan levy gets support from family at good grief premiere 13
dan levy gets support from family at good grief premiere 14
dan levy gets support from family at good grief premiere 15
dan levy gets support from family at good grief premiere 16
dan levy gets support from family at good grief premiere 17
dan levy gets support from family at good grief premiere 18
dan levy gets support from family at good grief premiere 19
dan levy gets support from family at good grief premiere 20
dan levy gets support from family at good grief premiere 21
dan levy gets support from family at good grief premiere 22
dan levy gets support from family at good grief premiere 23
dan levy gets support from family at good grief premiere 24
dan levy gets support from family at good grief premiere 25
dan levy gets support from family at good grief premiere 26
dan levy gets support from family at good grief premiere 27
dan levy gets support from family at good grief premiere 28
dan levy gets support from family at good grief premiere 29
dan levy gets support from family at good grief premiere 30
dan levy gets support from family at good grief premiere 31
dan levy gets support from family at good grief premiere 32
dan levy gets support from family at good grief premiere 33
dan levy gets support from family at good grief premiere 34
dan levy gets support from family at good grief premiere 35

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Arnaud Valois, Dan Levy, Deborah Divine, Eugene Levy, Himesh Patel, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita, Martin Short, Mason Alexander Park, Ruth Negga, Sarah Levy, Ted Sarandos