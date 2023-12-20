Dan Levy Gets Support From His Family at 'Good Grief' Premiere in Los Angeles

Dan Levy wears a fringe top while hitting the carpet at the premiere of his new movie Good Grief held at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on Tuesday (December 19) in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old not only stars in the new film, but he also serves as writer, director and producer.

Joining Dan at the premiere were his parents Eugene and Deborah, as well as his sister Sarah, who all showed their support for his feature film directorial/writer debut.

Also stepping out were Dan‘s co-stars Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel and Arnoud Valois, one of the movie’s producers Megan Zehmer and Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, as well as Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita, Martin Short and Mason Alexander Park.

Good Grief centers on Marc (Levy), who was content living in the shadow of his larger-than-life husband, Oliver (Luke Evans). But when Oliver unexpectedly dies, Marc’s world shatters, sending him and his two best friends, Sophie (Negga) and Thomas (Patel), on a soul-searching trip to Paris that reveals some hard truths they each needed to face.

The film debuts in select theaters on December 29th, and debuts on Netflix on January 5th. Watch the trailer here!

