Wed, 06 December 2023 at 11:14 am

Dan Levy's 'Good Grief' Gets Debut Trailer - Watch Now!

Dan Levy's 'Good Grief' Gets Debut Trailer - Watch Now!

The trailer for Dan Levy‘s new film, Good Grief, has finally arrived.

He acts as the director, and also stars in the movie.

Here’s the synopsis: Marc (Levy) was content living in the shadow of his larger-than-life husband, Oliver (Luke Evans). But when Oliver unexpectedly dies, Marc’s world shatters, sending him and his two best friends, Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel), on a soul-searching trip to Paris that reveals some hard truths they each needed to face. Good Grief marks Levy’s debut as a feature-film writer and director.

The cast also includes Celia Imrie, David Bradley, Arnaud Valois, Emma Corrin, and Kaitlyn Dever.

The film hits select theaters on December 29, 2023 and will be on Netflix by January 5, 2023.

