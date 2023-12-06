'Masters of the Air' Trailer Showcases the Show's Stellar Cast - Watch Now!

The trailer for the nine-part AppleTV+ series Masters of the Air has arrived!

The series has a great cast featuring Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann, Raff Law, Barry Keoghan, Josiah Cross, Branden Cook, and Ncuti Gatwa.

Here’s a synopsis of the series: Based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name, and scripted by John Orloff, “Masters of the Air” follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air. Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich, is at the heart of “Masters of the Air.” Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.

The series is hitting the streaming service on January 26, 2024. The show is executive produced by Steven Spielberg through Amblin Television, and Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman for Playtone