Cameron Diaz Reacts to 'Crazy' Rumors About Jamie Foxx While Filming 'Back in Action' Together

Cameron Diaz will make her big return to the big screen in the upcoming movie Back in Action and she reunited with Jamie Foxx for the film.

During filming, Jamie was hospitalized for a medical emergency and plenty of rumors emerged about what was going on.

Now, Cameron is sharing her side of the story.

“Jamie is the best, I love that guy so much,” Cameron said on the new episode of the Lipstick on the Rim with Molly Sims podcast.

She continued, “He’s such a special person, and he’s so talented, so much fun. I really hate all the things that were being said about our set, which at the time you just want to scream at the top of your lungs like, ‘Guys! What are you talking about?’ Jamie is like the cheerleader for the entire crew and everybody loves him, and we have so much fun on the set with him. And he’s just a professional on every level.”

“It was a great set, we were on it,” Cameron added. “The hiccups that happened throughout production are the natural kinds of things that happen, but nothing got delayed other than obviously towards the end, and that’s not my place to speak about.”

