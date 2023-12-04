'Saltburn' Movie Gets Free Streaming Date for Prime Video Subscribers, New Trailer Released!

The movie Saltburn has been talked about constantly on social media for the last few weeks and now fans will have the chance to watch the film at home!

Amazon’s streaming service Prime Video has announced the date when Saltburn will be added to the library with free streaming for all subscribers.

So, when is that?

Keep reading to find out more…

The movie will begin streaming globally on Prime Video on December 22.

In Saltburn, Academy Award winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell brings us “a beautifully wicked tale of privilege and desire. Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.”

Also starring in the movie are Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, Archie Madekwe, and Carey Mulligan.

We’ve recapped the five most shocking moments in the movie that will have your jaw on the floor.