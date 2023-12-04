Top Stories
Joey King Reacts to Jacob Elordi's Comments About 'The Kissing Booth' Movies Being 'Ridiculous'

Joey King Reacts to Jacob Elordi's Comments About 'The Kissing Booth' Movies Being 'Ridiculous'

'Cruel Intentions' Spinoff Series Confirmed at Prime Video - Full Cast Revealed!

'Cruel Intentions' Spinoff Series Confirmed at Prime Video - Full Cast Revealed!

Vanessa Hudgens &amp; Cole Tucker Are Married!

Vanessa Hudgens & Cole Tucker Are Married!

One Character Might Be Recast for 'Virgin River' Season 6!

One Character Might Be Recast for 'Virgin River' Season 6!

Mon, 04 December 2023 at 5:48 pm

'Saltburn' Movie Gets Free Streaming Date for Prime Video Subscribers, New Trailer Released!

'Saltburn' Movie Gets Free Streaming Date for Prime Video Subscribers, New Trailer Released!

The movie Saltburn has been talked about constantly on social media for the last few weeks and now fans will have the chance to watch the film at home!

Amazon’s streaming service Prime Video has announced the date when Saltburn will be added to the library with free streaming for all subscribers.

So, when is that?

Keep reading to find out more…

The movie will begin streaming globally on Prime Video on December 22.

In Saltburn, Academy Award winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell brings us “a beautifully wicked tale of privilege and desire. Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.”

Also starring in the movie are Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, Archie Madekwe, and Carey Mulligan.

We’ve recapped the five most shocking moments in the movie that will have your jaw on the floor.

Just Jared on Facebook
saltburn streaming date 01
saltburn streaming date 02
saltburn streaming date 03
saltburn streaming date 04
saltburn streaming date 05
saltburn streaming date 06
saltburn streaming date 07
saltburn streaming date 08
saltburn streaming date 09
saltburn streaming date 10
saltburn streaming date 11
saltburn streaming date 12
saltburn streaming date 13
saltburn streaming date 14
saltburn streaming date 15
saltburn streaming date 16

Photos: Amazon Studios
Posted to: Alison Oliver, Amazon, Archie Madekwe, Barry Keoghan, Carey Mulligan, Jacob Elordi, Movies, Prime Video, Richard E. Grant, Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images