America Ferrera Addresses Barbie & Gloria's 'Love Story' in 'Barbie'

America Ferrera is getting candid about the relationship between her and Margot Robbie‘s characters in Barbie!

As 2023′s highest-grossing movie, it’s safe to say that Greta Gerwig‘s Barbie was a massive success. Naturally, tons of fan theories have circulated, and one in particular implicates a potential romance between Margot‘s Stereotypical Barbie and America‘s character Gloria, a disillusioned Mattel employee who helps Barbie on her journey in the real world and delivers a rousing feminist monologue.

In a Q&A conducted on her Instagram Stories on Sunday (December 3), America responded to a number of fan questions concerning the film.

One user asked, “What are your thoughts on the interpretation that Barbie and Gloria were in love?”

America replied, “I love that there’s a whole Barbie-Gloria shipping movement happening. To be perfectly honest, Greta, Margot, and I, on one of our first group conversations, actually talked about Gloria and Barbie’s relationship as a love story. I mean, not as sexual attraction… it’s up to the viewer to interpret. I won’t validate or invalidate anyone’s feelings, but what I will say is that love and deep connection, and really like a yearning, they really need each other. And what is love if not that?”

Although America didn’t confirm that Barbie and Gloria were anything more than close confidants, her description of the characters’ rapport is a beautiful reflection of female camaraderie!

