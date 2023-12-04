The Richest Fifth Harmony Members, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

Give it to ‘em, they’re “Worth It”!

The massively successful girl group known as Fifth Harmony exploded onto the scene following their formation on The X Factor USA in 2012.

The group went on to release three studio albums – Reflection, 7/27 and their self-titled final album, as well as supporting several A-list musicians and embarking on their own headlining tours.

They lit up the charts with hits like “Sledgehammer, “Worth It,” “Work From Home,” “All In My Head (Flex)” and “Down” before going their separate ways, with each of them embarking on solo music endeavors.

We’ve rounded up every member of Fifth Harmony, and ranked them according to their estimated net worth.

Scroll through to find out who is the richest member of Fifth Harmony…

(TIE) 3. Dinah Jane

Estimated net worth: $3 million

Dinah Jane went on to sign as a solo artist under L.A. Reid, releasing her song “Bottled Up” with Ty Dolla Sign and Marc E Bassy in 2018, as well as her EP Dinah Jane 1 in 2019. She was plotting a solo tour, which was postponed amid the pandemic, and finally returned in 2023 with “Ya Ya.”

(TIE) 3. Lauren Jauregui

Estimated net worth: $3 million

Since performing with the group, Lauren began to release solo music, including “Expectations” and “More Than That,” as well as collaborations with artists like Halsey. She also sang a song on the Birds of Prey soundtrack, and released her EP Prelude in 2021. She later supported Banks on tour, and has plans to tour South America herself in 2023.

(TIE) 3. Ally Brooke

Estimated net worth: $3 million

After her time with the group, Ally released several solo singles including “Low Key” with Tyga, as well as appearing on Dancing With The Stars. She also launched a podcast, and released her book Finding Your Harmony in 2020. She has plans to release a Spanish-language debut album, and also starred in High Expectations.

2. Normani

Estimated net worth: $6 million

Outside of Fifth Harmony, Normani competed in Dancing With the Stars and released solo music, including “Love Lies” with Khalid and “Dancing With a Stranger” with Sam Smith. She also released some music herself, including “Motivation,” although her debut studio album has yet to be released. She’s still worked with other stars along the way, including “Wild Side” with Cardi B, released in 2021. She voiced the character Giselle on Disney+‘s The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, and has appeared in Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty Fashion Shows almost every year, as well as partnering with Bose.

1. Camila Cabello

Estimated net worth: $18 million

Following her formal departure from the group at the end of 2016, Camila managed to kick-start a successful solo career with her songs like “Havana,” which broke records and became a No. 1 hit. Her self-titled debut also went to No. 1, and her song “Senorita” with ex Shawn Mendes was a smash too. She also starred in the latest live-action movie adaptation of Cinderella, and released her third studio album Familia in 2022, a Top 10 hit on the Billboard 200.

Disclaimer: The content of this post is based on data from Celebrity Net Worth. JustJared does not assume responsibility for any of the numbers reported in this post.