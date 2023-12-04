Deion Sanders & Tracey Edmonds Call Off Engagement After 10 Years Together

Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds have called it quits.

On Sunday night (December 3), the 56-year-old Colorado Buffaloes head coach and the producer, also 56, announced that they had called off their engagement and are breaking up after more than 10 years together.

“To EVERYONE who has been there for us, supported us, and shown us love… We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life AS FRIENDS and have made this decision with love in our hearts, respect for each other, and appreciation for the time we’ve shared together,” Deion and Tracey wrote in a joint statement shared on Tracey‘s Instagram.

Their message continued, “Please keep us in your prayers as we go through this transition. Thank you for being there for us ALL THESE YEARS! We love you and appreciate you SO MUCH! 🙏🏽❤️ Tracey and Deion”

In the comments section, Deion added, “Love u Tracey and You’ve been a true blessing to me. I appreciate the times we’ve shared and they laughs we’ve had. You are an amazing woman and a tremendous mother. God bless u with every endeavor and every step u take. You are HER. Tracey-Mack !!!”

Deion and Tracey first met in 2012 at a movie premiere party in 2012 for a movie that Tracey had produced. They started shortly after that.

They announced their engagement on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

