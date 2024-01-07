Top Stories
Sun, 07 January 2024 at 10:21 pm

'Suits' Stars Patrick J Adams & Gabriel Macht Reunite to Present an Award at Golden Globes 2024

'Suits' Stars Patrick J Adams & Gabriel Macht Reunite to Present an Award at Golden Globes 2024

Patrick J Adams and Gabriel Macht hit the red carpet together while arriving for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The former Suits co-stars reunited for the event to serve as presenters, as it was revealed just days before.

Also in attendance from Suits were their co-stars Gina Torres and Sarah Rafferty, as well as Patrick‘s wife Troian Bellisario, who has guest starred on the hit series.

Suits has of course had a resurgance in popularity after debuting to stream on Netflix. If you missed it, did you know these secrets about the show??

A new Suits series is also in the works!

FYI: Patrick is wearing a Giorgio Armani tuxedo with Christian Louboutin shoes. Troian is wearing Oscar de la Renta with Charles and Keith shoes, Norman Silverman jewelry and a Tyler Ellis bag. Gina is wearing an Oscar de la Renta skirt, a Cynthia Rowley top, Cartier and personal jewelry, and Madewell shoes. Sarah is wearing a Lanvin dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, a Yvonne Leon ring, a Tyler Ellis clutch and Yanes earrings.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of the Suits stars at the Golden Globes…
