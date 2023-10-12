Top Stories
Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Releases Statement on Crisis in Israel, Questions the Comments He's Receiving &amp; the Deafening Silence From Some

Thu, 12 October 2023 at 5:15 pm

A New 'Suits' Series Is in the Works!

There’s more Suits coming!

Following the streaming success of the original series, which notably starred Meghan Markle and wrapped in 2019, series creator Aaron Korsh is in the early stages of developing a show set in the world of the USA Network legal drama for NBCUniversal, via THR.

The show is not a reboot or a sequel, but would feature “new characters and a new setting, similar to other multi-show franchises (whether there would be any crossover potential with the original is a question for much further down the road).”

Los Angeles is the most likely setting for the project, according to THR‘s sources.

The news comes after Suits spent 12 straight weeks as the most-streamed title in the United States, according to Nielsen.

In the original series, on the run from a drug deal gone bad, brilliant college dropout Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) finds himself working with Harvey Specter (Gabriel Mach), one of New York City’s best lawyers.

