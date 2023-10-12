'The Daily Show' Unveils Celebrity Host Lineup Featuring Leslie Jones, Charlamagne tha God, Sarah Silverman, & More!

The Daily Show is revealing its guest host lineup!

The announcement comes four days before the Comedy Central late night show is set to return, and the lineup includes some returning names in addition to several new faces.

Keep reading to find out who the hosts are…

Returning hosts are Michael Kosta, Sarah Silverman, and Leslie Jones. Newcomers include Desus Nice, Charlamagne tha God, and Michelle Wolf.

Michael will host the show’s The Daily Show‘s first week.

Check out The Daily Show‘s full guest host lineup below!

Week of October 16: Michael Kosta

Week of October 30: Charlamagne tha God

Week of November 6: Sarah Silverman

Week of November 13: Leslie Jones

Week of November 20: The Daily Show News Team Takeover feat. Dulcé Sloan, Ronny Chieng and more

Week of November 27: Michelle Wolf

