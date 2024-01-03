'Suits' Co-Stars Reuniting as Golden Globes 2024 Presenters!

Suits fans, you’ll want to tune into the 2024 Golden Globes this year!

Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams, who played Harvey Spector and Michael Ross on the USA Network series, will be presenting at the ceremony this Sunday (January 7), via Variety.

The show, which originally aired for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019 before becoming a massive streaming hit on Netflix in the past year, also starred Rick Hoffman, Meghan Markle, Gina Torres and Sarah Rafferty.

Sources told Variety that other cast members were invited to present as well.

The Golden Globes are set to air on Sunday, January 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime.

