Margot Robbie Reacts to Lady Gaga Taking on Harley Quinn After Starring in 3 Movies as DC Villain

Margot Robbie is speaking out about Lady Gaga taking over as Harley Quinn in a new film, October’s Joker: Folie à Deux.

If you don’t know, Margot portrayed the role in 2016′s Suicide Squad, 2020′s Birds of Prey, and 2021′s The Suicide Squad. Gaga is portraying the role in a different universe as a sequel to the 2019 film Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix.

Variety asked, “Are you hanging up Harley [Quinn]’s bat now that Lady Gaga is playing the character in the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux?”

Margot responded, “I always wanted Harley to be a character that would get passed on to other actresses to play, the way there are so many iconic male characters. That was always the dream for her.”

She continued, “Harley’s so fun and can go in so many different directions. You put her in someone else’s hands, and it’s like, ‘What are they going to do with her?’ The options are endless.”

