'Suits' Secrets Only Superfans Know (Including the Actor Who Competed With Meghan Markle for Her Role!)

Suits has been one of the biggest shows of 2023, even though it’s finale aired four years ago. With its awe-inspiring renaissance, we’re here to test your knowledge about what was going on behind the scenes of the smash success!

If you were unaware, The USA Network TV show received 18 billion minutes of stream time on Netflix in July 2023. Amazingly, those numbers are happening even though the final season, which was released in 2019, isn’t available on the streaming platform.

The show starred Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, alongside the likes of Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres and more in an ensemble cast.

With all of the renewed interest, we did some digging and rustled up a bunch of secrets and facts about Suits that only a superfan would know. For instance, do you know who Meghan competed with for her role? What about the actor who petitioned to be added to the show? We can even tell you who had to carry an EpiPen on set and why!

