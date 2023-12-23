Scarlett Johansson Talks Her Favorite Christmas Gift of All Time & Her Daughter's Very Specific Gift List

Scarlett Johansson is having a hard time getting her daughter Christmas gifts off her wish list this year.

The 39-year-old Black Widow actress shares her nine-year-old daughter Rose with ex Romain Dauriac.

While on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Scarlett explained that her daughter asked for some very specific gifts this year. She also revealed the best Christmas present she herself had ever received.

“She does have a list of toys and things, but they’re pretty specific. So she’ll be like, ‘I want a dress. It’s fluffy on the top. And then on the sides it’s got little sequins,’” Scarlett said about her daughter. “I’m like, ‘What is this thing?!’ It’s like too specific.”

Host Jimmy Fallon wanted to know if Scarlett used to be equally specific, prompting her to share the best gift she received as a child.

“If I think about my favorite thing that I ever got, I got a Jurassic Park pop-up tent that I slept in for like six months. In my bedroom on the floor,” Scarlett said.

She loved it, but her sister did not feel the same: “My sister was not as happy about it because we shared a room, but yes. I pitched a tent in our bedroom and slept on the hard floor.”

