Whitney Port Reveals Surprising Amount of Credit Card Debt She Had Before Getting Married

Whitney Port is opening up about her experience with credit card debt.

The 38-year-old The Hills alum spoke candidly about the situation, which she was in the depths of while engaged to husband Tim Rosenman, during an appearance on the Money Rehab podcast.

“When I got engaged, I remember having, like, a $35,000 credit card bill,” she recalled, via Page Six. “I had known about it for a while and I was letting it rack up and was just paying, essentially, the interest each month.”

She described the debt as something that she was “ashamed of” and recalled that her husband was “definitely shocked” when she told him. However, he told her that they would “figure it out” together.

“I remember at the time, luckily, being able to pay it off quickly,” Whitney added.

On average, Americans were around $7,951 in debt to their credit cards in 2022, according to data from the Federal Reserve and the U.S. Census Bureau that was examined by USA Today.

Whitney spoke about her spending habits, explaining that she struggled at the time even though she was making money. “I spent a lot, and I think that that became this behavior of mine that I’ve tried to quell as I’ve gotten older,” she said.

