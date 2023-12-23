Top Stories
Scarlett Johansson &amp; Colin Jost Host Star-Studded Christmas Party - Guests Included Three Newlywed Couples, 'SNL' Alums, &amp; More!

5 Most Shocking Moments in 'Saltburn' Movie, Plus How They're Written in the Script (Spoilers!)

Shailene Woodley Talks 'Big Little Lies' Season 3, Reveals What She'd Want for Her Character

Gigi Hadid &amp; Bradley Cooper Are 'Getting More &amp; More Serious,' Source Provides Details On Relationship

Jeremy Allen White Talks The Bear's New Season & the Role That Got Away, Makes Surprising Revelation About 'High School Musical'

Jeremy Allen White shared a shocking revelation about costar Zac Efron‘s High School Musical movies during an interview on the Just For Variety podcast.

The 32-year-old actor shares the screen with Zac in their new movie Iron Claw, where they play professional wrestlers. However, he still hasn’t seen his pal in action in his breakout role. Jeremy revealed what it would take for that to change.

During the conversation, Jeremy also teased some details about the upcoming season of his hit show The Bear and spoke candidly about a role that he auditioned for but did not land.

He even teased a hobby that he loved well before he decided to pursue acting, which still inspires him today.

Scroll through the slideshow for the biggest takeaways from Jeremy Allen White’s interview…

