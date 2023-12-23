Top Stories
Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Host Star-Studded Christmas Party - Guests Included Three Newlywed Couples, 'SNL' Alums, & More!

5 Most Shocking Moments in 'Saltburn' Movie, Plus How They're Written in the Script (Spoilers!)

Shailene Woodley Talks 'Big Little Lies' Season 3, Reveals What She'd Want for Her Character

Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper Are 'Getting More & More Serious,' Source Provides Details On Relationship

Sat, 23 December 2023 at 12:39 pm

Victoria & David Beckham Celebrate Christmas Early, But 1 Of Their Kids Couldn't Make It (Photos!)

Victoria & David Beckham Celebrate Christmas Early, But 1 Of Their Kids Couldn't Make It (Photos!)

David and Victoria Beckham celebrated Christmas with their kids a few days early. However, one of them wasn’t able to make it to this year.

The A-list couple shares four children – sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21 and Cruz, 18 and daughter Harper, 12.

Last year, Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz were unable to attend the family’s holiday get-together. This year one of his brothers sadly missed out.

Head inside to see the photos from the Beckham family’s Christmas…

Taking to Instagram on Saturday (December 23), Victoria shared photos of the Beckham family wearing cute pajamas and Santa hats. She looked predictably posh in a patterned robe while David and Brooklyn matched in black plaid pants and white t-shirts. Meanwhile, Harper and Nicola wore white tank tops with red plaid pants. Cruz wore all white and skipped out on a hat.

It looks like they had a wonderful time!

“Santa came early in Miami,” she wrote. “I love u all so much xxxx.”

She also shared some love with Romeo, who wasn’t able to make it. Where was he? Victoria didn’t say, but it seems like a safe bet that the professional soccer player wasn’t able to travel during the holidays.

Romeo is following in his dad’s footsteps and is playing for the Premier League Brentford’s B team.

If you missed it, earlier this month Victoria shared a very steamy photo of her husband wearing his underwear.

Check out the Beckham family’s 2023 Christmas photos below…
