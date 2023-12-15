Top Stories
Fri, 15 December 2023 at 9:12 am

Victoria Beckham Shares Hot Photo of David Beckham in His Underwear: 'You're Welcome'

Victoria Beckham Shares Hot Photo of David Beckham in His Underwear: 'You're Welcome'

Victoria Beckham is giving her followers exactly what they want to see!

On Friday morning (December 15), the 49-year-old fashion designer took to Instagram to share a hot – and very funny – photo of her husband David Beckham in just his Calvin Klein underwear as he fixes their hotel room TV.

“Electrician came to fix the TV…..Your welcome! 😂 @davidbeckham,” Victoria captioned the below photo.

In the pic, the 48-year-old retired soccer player is wearing just a pair of white boxer briefs as he lays on the floor and tries to figure out the different wires of their TV.

David and Victoria appear to be in New York City, as David recently shared a bunch of photos on his Instagram Story while sightseeing.

If you missed it, Victoria also recently teased a Spice Girls reunion!
Photos: Getty Images
