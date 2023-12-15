Julia Garner Joins Madonna Up on Stage During 'Celebration Tour' Following Scrapped Biopic
Julia Garner is the latest star to make an appearance during Madonna‘s Celebration Tour!
The 29-year-old Emmy-winning actress made a special appearance during the 65-year-old “Like a Virgin” entertainer’s concert on Thursday night (December 14) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Julia wore a sheer top over a black bra paired with pearl necklaces as she joined Madonna on stage for the Ballroom segment during Act II of the five-act concert.
If you didn’t know, Julia was set to star as Madonna in a biopic written and directed by the entertainer, however, in January it was announced that the project had been scrapped.
A few months later, Julia publicly reacted to the news.
