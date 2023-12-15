Top Stories
Inside Taylor Swift's Birthday Party: Identifying All Of The Friends Who Celebrated Her 34th With Her

Inside Taylor Swift's Birthday Party: Identifying All Of The Friends Who Celebrated Her 34th With Her

Sutton Foster's Latest Instagram Post Seemingly Debunks Those Hugh Jackman Rumors

Sutton Foster's Latest Instagram Post Seemingly Debunks Those Hugh Jackman Rumors

Camila Cabello &amp; Drake Spark Romance Rumors, Details Emerge About Their Time Together

Camila Cabello & Drake Spark Romance Rumors, Details Emerge About Their Time Together

Zach Braff Explains Where His Relationship Stands with Ex Florence Pugh Today, Praises Her Acting Talents

Zach Braff Explains Where His Relationship Stands with Ex Florence Pugh Today, Praises Her Acting Talents

Fri, 15 December 2023 at 9:44 am

Julia Garner Joins Madonna Up on Stage During 'Celebration Tour' Following Scrapped Biopic

Julia Garner Joins Madonna Up on Stage During 'Celebration Tour' Following Scrapped Biopic

Julia Garner is the latest star to make an appearance during Madonna‘s Celebration Tour!

The 29-year-old Emmy-winning actress made a special appearance during the 65-year-old “Like a Virgin” entertainer’s concert on Thursday night (December 14) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Julia Garner

Julia wore a sheer top over a black bra paired with pearl necklaces as she joined Madonna on stage for the Ballroom segment during Act II of the five-act concert.

If you didn’t know, Julia was set to star as Madonna in a biopic written and directed by the entertainer, however, in January it was announced that the project had been scrapped.

A few months later, Julia publicly reacted to the news.

Click through the gallery for 15+ pictures of Julia Garner up on stage with Madonna…
Just Jared on Facebook
julia garner joins madonna on stage celebration tour 01
julia garner joins madonna on stage celebration tour 02
julia garner joins madonna on stage celebration tour 03
julia garner joins madonna on stage celebration tour 04
julia garner joins madonna on stage celebration tour 05
julia garner joins madonna on stage celebration tour 06
julia garner joins madonna on stage celebration tour 07
julia garner joins madonna on stage celebration tour 08
julia garner joins madonna on stage celebration tour 09
julia garner joins madonna on stage celebration tour 10
julia garner joins madonna on stage celebration tour 11
julia garner joins madonna on stage celebration tour 12
julia garner joins madonna on stage celebration tour 13
julia garner joins madonna on stage celebration tour 14
julia garner joins madonna on stage celebration tour 15
julia garner joins madonna on stage celebration tour 16

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Julia Garner, Madonna

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images