Tue, 24 January 2023 at 3:27 pm

Madonna's Biopic Is No Longer Moving Forward - Find Out Why

Madonna‘s massive biopic project is no longer moving forward.

The 64-year-old “Express Yourself” superstar, who had been hard at work penning the script for her biopic for years, will no longer be developing her movie at Universal Pictures, sources confirmed to Variety on Tuesday (January 24).

Julia Garner was attached to star in the project.

The movie made headlines because of all the actresses and singers who auditioned to be part of the film.

Speculation that the movie might have been shelved happened once she announced her greatest hits tour, the Celebration Tour, for 2023. The tour has already sold out in several venues across the world.

“Insiders familiar with Madonna said her sole focus is the tour, but she remains committed to making a film about her life one day,” the outlet reports.

There has been such a demand for Madonna‘s upcoming tour that the Queen of Pop added 14 more stops.
