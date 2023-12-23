Darren Criss Announces New Off-Broadway Role, Will Star in Project With Evan Rachel Wood

Darren Criss recently teased a new project that he’s taking on in 2024, and he’ll be starring in it with Evan Rachel Wood.

The 36-year-old Glee alum revealed that he was set to star in an Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors, according to Broadway World!

Read more about Darren Criss’ next gig…

The outlet noted that Darren spilled the tea while hosting his A Very Darren Crissman Hour Sirius XM show.

“Folks, Evan [Rachel Wood] and I, if you haven’t heard, will be going into Little Shop of Horrors at the West Side Theatre Off-Broadway, and I’m going to be doing that from I think late January through the End of March,” he revealed. “It’ll be short and sweet, but I’m so excited to be announcing that to you if you didn’t already know that.”

It appears that Darren will bring Seymour to life while Evan is going to play Audrey.

If you missed it, Darren just shared some major family news, too!