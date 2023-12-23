Top Stories
Scarlett Johansson &amp; Colin Jost Host Star-Studded Christmas Party - Guests Included Three Newlywed Couples, 'SNL' Alums, &amp; More!

Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Host Star-Studded Christmas Party - Guests Included Three Newlywed Couples, 'SNL' Alums, & More!

5 Most Shocking Moments in 'Saltburn' Movie, Plus How They're Written in the Script (Spoilers!)

5 Most Shocking Moments in 'Saltburn' Movie, Plus How They're Written in the Script (Spoilers!)

Shailene Woodley Talks 'Big Little Lies' Season 3, Reveals What She'd Want for Her Character

Shailene Woodley Talks 'Big Little Lies' Season 3, Reveals What She'd Want for Her Character

Gigi Hadid &amp; Bradley Cooper Are 'Getting More &amp; More Serious,' Source Provides Details On Relationship

Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper Are 'Getting More & More Serious,' Source Provides Details On Relationship

Sat, 23 December 2023 at 1:24 pm

6 'Pitch Perfect' Stars are Parents, 2 Announced Big Baby News in 2023 & 1 Explained Why They Don't Want to Start a Family

Continue Here »

6 'Pitch Perfect' Stars are Parents, 2 Announced Big Baby News in 2023 & 1 Explained Why They Don't Want to Start a Family

The Pitch Perfect family has grown quite a bit over the years, and we think that is awka-awesome!

Believe it or not, it’s been more than a decade since the franchise introduced us to the Barden Bellas and showcased Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp and so many more stars’ vocal abilities.

In the series, they’re just a bunch of college-aged students making music using only their mouths. However, in real life the talented cast is so much more. Many of the actors have become parents over the years.

In total, six Pitch Perfect stars are already parents. One star from the movies will be joining the list soon as they just announced that they have a little one on the way.

We pulled together all seven of the Pitch Perfect stars with children. We also added one star to the list who has revealed why they do not want to be a parent. Their reasoning might surprise you!

Scroll through the slideshow for a full rundown of which members of the Pitch Perfect cast has started a family…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, celebrity parents, EG, evergreen, Extended, Movies, Pitch Perfect, Slideshow