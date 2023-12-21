Darren Criss & Wife Mia Hilarously Announce Baby No. 2 With 'Mamma Mia 2' Reference

Darren Criss and his wife Mia are going to be parents, again!!

The 36-year-old former Glee star and his wife of four years just announced on Thursday (December 21) that they are currently expecting their second child.

Much like their first pregnancy announcement in October 2021, they made a musical reference with their second announcement – this time, using the movie Mamma Mia‘s sequel.

Keep reading to find out more…

“And COMING SOON… let’s hope the sequel is better than the photoshop ✌️🤪 ‼️” Darren captioned the announcement post.

For the photo, they photoshopped their faces, as well as their daughter Bluesy‘s faces onto the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again poster, as well as showing two positive pregnancy tests.

Check it out HERE!

Darren and Mia welcomed their first child, Bluesy Belle Criss, in April 2022.

The day before the pregnancy No. 2 announcement, Darren played his final show on his A Very Darren Crissmas 2023 Christmas tour in Nashville, Tenn.

Congratulations to Darren and Mia on baby No. 2!!!!