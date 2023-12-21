'Dukes of Hazzard' Actor John Schneider Tweets President Biden 'Should Be Publicly Hung,' Then Claims He 'Said No Such Thing'

Dukes of Hazzard actor John Schneider is facing backlash for tweeting that President Joe Biden “should be publicly hung.”

The 63-year-old actor, who was unmasked in the finale of The Masked Singer this week, ended up deleting his tweet and claimed that he said “no such thing,” but the screencap is going viral.

The tweet was in response to Biden saying that “Trump poses many threats to our country. The right to choose, civil rights, voting rights, and America’s standing in the world. But the greatest threat he poses is to our democracy. If we lose that, we lose everything.”

Schneider replied, “Mr. President, I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hung. Your son too. Your response is..? Sincerely, John Schneider.”

In a statement to TMZ after the tweet went viral, Schneider said, “Seriously, folks? I said no such thing. Despite headlines claiming otherwise, I absolutely did not call for an act of violence or threaten a U.S. president.”

The Secret Service confirmed they were aware of the tweet and that they “investigate all threats related to our protectees.”

Schneider then released a second statement.

“Seriously, folks? This is my final comment on this. I neither said nor implied any such thing. Despite headlines claiming otherwise, in my post, I absolutely did not call for an act of violence or threaten a U.S. president as many other celebrities have done in the past. I suggest you re-read my actual post and pay attention to the words before believing this nonsense,” he told TMZ. “It’s my position, which I am entitled to have, that some of our nations leaders in Washington have lost their way, and corruption runs rampant, both on our nation’s borders and abroad. Transparency and accountability must happen in order for our constitutional republic to survive. There is no threat implied or otherwise in that statement.”

