Best Dressed at Golden Globes 2024 - Ranking Our 25 Favorite Looks of the Night!

Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner Hold Hands, Kiss, & Look So Happy at Golden Globes 2024

Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest & All of the Incredible Fashion!

Jo Koy Struggles to Make Golden Globes 2024 Audience Laugh During Monologue, Defends Himself

Sun, 07 January 2024 at 10:09 pm

Ryan Gosling Joins 'Barbie' Co-Stars America Ferrera & Issa Rae at Golden Globes 2024

Ryan Gosling Joins 'Barbie' Co-Stars America Ferrera & Issa Rae at Golden Globes 2024

Ryan Gosling has arrived.

The 43-year-old actor skipped the red carpet and was seen making his way into the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Joining Ryan at the awards show were his co-stars Issa Rae, America Ferrera and husband Ryan Piers Williams, Simu Liu, Ariana Greenblatt, Will Ferrell, and Helen Mirren.

Barbie director Greta Gerwig and husband Noah Baumbach, whom she co-wrote the screenplay with, were also seen at the awards show.

Barbie was nominated for nine awards tonight including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

The Golden Globes will air on CBS this year, marking a change in network after many years on NBC. The show is being hosted by comedian Jo Koy. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!

FYI: Ryan is wearing a Gucci suit. America is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress and shoes with Harry Winston jewelry. Issa is wearing a Pamella Roland dress, Rene Caoovilla shoes and jewelry by Zydo, Ralph Masri, and Noudar while carrying a Tyler Ellis clutch. Simu is wearing Christian Louboutin shoes, a Vacheron Constantin watch, and an ASSAEL lapel pin. Ariana is wearing a Saint Laurent outfit with Chopard jewelry and Jimmy Choo shoes. Will is wearing a Giorgio Armani tux. Helen is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana gown and Harry Winston jewelry Greta is wearing a custom Fendi Couture dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Pomellato jewelry.

Photos: Getty Images, CBS
