Best Dressed at Golden Globes 2024 - Ranking Our 25 Favorite Looks of the Night!

Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner Hold Hands, Kiss, & Look So Happy at Golden Globes 2024

Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest & All of the Incredible Fashion!

Jo Koy Struggles to Make Golden Globes 2024 Audience Laugh During Monologue, Defends Himself

Sun, 07 January 2024 at 9:59 pm

Dua Lipa Stuns in Black & Gold Dress at Golden Globes 2024

Another award show, another epic Dua Lipa look!

The 28-year-old “Houdini” singer went into full model mode on the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday night (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

She is nominated in the Best Original Song category for her hit Barbie soundtrack tune, “Dance the Night.”

Keep reading to find out more and see the photos…

For the special occasion, Dua wore a custom bustier dress in black velvet adorned with embroidered gilded bones in diamond and gold by Schiaparelli.

To elevate the look, she also wore a Tiffany & Co. necklace and a pair of Jimmy Choo shoes.

An A-list actress recently revealed that Dua is her secret crush.

Browse through the gallery to see all the photos of Dua Lipa at the 2024 Golden Globes!
