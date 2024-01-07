Dua Lipa Stuns in Black & Gold Dress at Golden Globes 2024

Another award show, another epic Dua Lipa look!

The 28-year-old “Houdini” singer went into full model mode on the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday night (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

She is nominated in the Best Original Song category for her hit Barbie soundtrack tune, “Dance the Night.”

For the special occasion, Dua wore a custom bustier dress in black velvet adorned with embroidered gilded bones in diamond and gold by Schiaparelli.

To elevate the look, she also wore a Tiffany & Co. necklace and a pair of Jimmy Choo shoes.

