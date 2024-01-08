Inside Photos from Golden Globes 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

So many celebs were in attendance at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards and lots of viral moments weren’t actually shown on TV.

The annual awards show was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Stars like Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Oprah Winfrey, Margot Robbie, and so many more were seen mingling with each other during the commercial breaks and we have nearly 100 photos that were snapped in the ballroom throughout the evening.

Have you seen the viral moment between Taylor and Selena, in which they’re seemingly talking about another celeb?

Make sure to check out the full winners list from the event, a recap of what every celeb wore to the event, and our list of the 25 best dressed celebs.

Browse through the gallery for nearly 100 photos taken inside at the Golden Globes…