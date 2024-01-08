Golden Globes 2024 Ratings Are In - Find Out How Many People Tuned In Compared to Last Year!

The numbers are in!

The 2024 Golden Globes aired live on Sunday night (January 7), and we now know how many people tuned in to watch stars take home awards for beloved TV shows and movies like Barbie, Succession, Beef and Oppenheimer.

The televised event, which aired on CBS for the first time, had 9.4 million total viewers, according to Nielsen ratings, via TMZ.

The number represents a whopping 50% increase from 2023′s event.

Last year’s show was hosted by Jerrod Carmichael on NBC and reached 6.3 million viewers, which was even lower than 2022.

This year’s show also streamed on Paramount+, and became the streamer’s second-largest live-streamed special ever. It was also reportedly the largest live-streaming audience for CBS since the 2023 Grammy Awards as well.

Potential reasons for the viewership increase include the amount of hype around films this summer, including the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon, as well as Taylor Swift‘s attendance as a nominee for her Eras Tour film. Plus, NFL games on CBS aired right afterward.

