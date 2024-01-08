Mark Hamill Meets His 'Star Wars' 'Mother' Natalie Portman at Golden Globes 2024!

Top Stories
The 2024 Golden Globes was a very special night for Mark Hamill!

The 72-year-old Star Wars actor made an appearance at the awards show on Sunday night (Jan. 7) to present an award, and while he was backstage, he “finally” got to meet Natalie Portman, who played his mother in the movie franchise.

“Now I have finally met my ‘mother’, thanks to the @goldenglobes,” Mark wrote on Instagram along with a photo of him and Natalie, 42.

For those unaware, Mark played Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise and Natalie starred as Padmé Amidala in the prequel trilogy. In Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, it was revealed that Padmé is the mother of Luke and Leia, who was famously played by the late Carrie Fisher.

In a recent interview, Mark addressed the possibility of playing Luke Skywalker again.
