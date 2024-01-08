Lukas Gage Reacts After Hinge Profile Leaked on Social Media

Lukas Gage is speaking out after his Hinge profile was leaked on social media.

The 28-year-old The White Lotus actor is recently single after splitting from his husband Chris Appleton back in November 2023 after just six months of marriage.

In a tweet that has been five million times since January 4, a Twitter user shared screencaps of Lukas‘ verified Hinge profile. It looks like he uses the audio feature on the app and shared his “best travel story” for possible suitors to hear.

Now, Lukas is speaking out about why he joined Hinge over the exclusive dating app Raya, which does not allow screencaps.

Lukas told TMZ that he’s looking for “the real ones. We don’t need any more influencers. We’re good. We’ve done that already.”

Some people think Lukas was throwing shade at his ex Chris, who is a popular influencer with more than 4 million followers on Instagram.

