Greta Gerwig Reacts to Jo Koy's 'Barbie' Joke at Golden Globes 2024

Greta Gerwig is sharing her thoughts on one of the jokes Jo Koy made during his hosting gig at the 2024 Golden Globes on Sunday (January 7).

The comedian several jokes that caught the attention of viewers and gained a lot of chatter on social media, including one that was centered around Barbie, which Greta co-wrote and directed. She was nominated that night for her work on the top film of 2023.

“Barbie is [about] a plastic doll with big boobies,” Jo said in his opening monologue. “I watched Barbie, I loved it. I really did love it. I don’t want you guys to think that I’m a creep, but it was kind of weird being attracted to a plastic doll. Just something about your eyes, Ryan [Gosling].”

“The key moment to Barbie is when she goes from perfect beauty to bad breath, cellulite and flat feet,” he continued. “Ah, or what casting directors call character actor.’”

His jokes were met with barely any laughter, which he defended himself over right after.

Now, a few days later, Greta is sharing her thoughts on his not so funny jokes about her film.

During an appearance on BBC Radio 4′s Today, she noted that Jo was “not wrong” in what he said.

“She’s the first doll that was mass produced with breasts, so he was right on,” Greta said. “And you know, I think that so much of the project of the movie was unlikely because it is about a plastic doll. Barbie by her very construction has no character, no story, she’s there to be projected upon.”

Greta also pointed out that the Barbie toy creator, Ruth Handler, created the toy for young girls to “pretend to be a grown woman.”

