President Joe Biden Throws Major Shade at Donald Trump, Reminds Him of Defeat in 2020 Election

President Joe Biden is reminding the world of the truth about the 2020 election, and he’s throwing some shade at Donald Trump in the process.

If you forgot, the former president insisted that he really won the presidency after he was defeated by Joe. His supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and Donald now faces charges for attempting to overturn the results of the election.

He continues to insist that he did not lose the election, a fact that the President poked fun at on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday (January 10), the President shared a photo of Donald pointing up at a message that read, “Trump lost the popular vote by 7 million votes.”

“Trump exhausted every legal avenue available to him to overturn the election, but the legal path just took him back to the truth: that I won the election—and he lost,” he wrote in the accompanying caption.

At the time of publishing, it is looking like Donald and Joe will face off again in the 2024 election.

