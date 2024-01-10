Drew Barrymore Gets Emotional Rewatching 'The Wedding Singer,' Has a Message For Adam Sandler

Drew Barrymore is embracing nostalgia and sending her love to Adam Sandler!

In a January 10 Instagram post, the 48-year-old talk show host shared through tears that she was enjoying rewatching their 1998 rom-com, The Wedding Singer.

She had a very sweet message for the 57-year-old actor, who is her longtime friend and frequent collaborator.

“We made such a good movie,” Drew says in the clip. “I love you so much. Happy New Year.” She joked, “What year is it that we met in the newsroom? 1922?”

The Charlie’s Angels star explained that she noticed the movie playing on TV when she was on her way to yoga in the morning. “I’m taking the next later [yoga class] so I can watch it,” she said.

Drew also shouted out Adam in her caption.

“I love you so much @adamsandler,” she wrote. “The Wedding Singer came on my TV as I was getting ready to leave the house and I had to take in this moment and watch it.”

In the beloved film, Adam plays a heartbroken wedding singer named Robbie who helps plan Drew‘s character Julia’s wedding and then falls for her.

