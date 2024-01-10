Jason Momoa Makes Surprises Revelation About His Living Situation

Jason Momoa opened up about his living situation in a new interview, and it might surprise you.

The 44-year-old Aquaman star reflected on his new series On the Roam during a conversation with ET. The concept of the show sees him traveling the glove to learn more about local craftsmen.

He revealed that he filmed it without a home base of sorts. Why? Because he doesn’t have a permanent home at the moment.

“Bro, I don’t even have a home right now,” he explained. “I live on the road.”

Jason explained “I love the idea of just being with everyday people and doing my craft, which is filming, and then showing them. And so, I think through doing that for so long, I got to be curious about it.”

Where is he headed next? “So, I’m down to New Zealand to start Minecraft. I hope everyone loves it.”

Jason is one of several stars that we know will star in the new Minecraft movie.

The actor has also addressed his future playing another iconic character.