Jason Momoa's Future as Aquaman Less Clear After Comments From DC Boss

Jason Momoa might have suited up as Aquaman for the final time in his new movie Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. However, it doesn’t sound like his fate is set in stone.

The 44-year-old actor recently admitted that his future with the DC film franchise was “not looking good,” implying that this would be his final movie as James Gunn prepares to reset the world.

However, a new interview offers fans of the actor and his portrayal of the iconic character some hope.

Speaking to The Independent, DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran weighed in on if we’d see Jason again and seemed open to the idea.

“If it’s the end of the journey, fine. If it goes on, that’s also fine, but I think it has meant so much to him,” he said in regards to Jason‘s relationship with the character.

Is this the end? That’s harder to say.

“The way [director] James [Wan] crafted this second film, it feels like a very complete story when you watch the two films together. We’ll see what happens with him beyond it. I know that Jason will always have a home at DC, and at Warner Bros. In fact, his next movie is Minecraft.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom premiered on December 20.