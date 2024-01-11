Top Stories
Thu, 11 January 2024 at 1:29 am

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Zoe Kravitz & More Famous Friends Get Together for Dinner

Taylor Swift is enjoying quality time with some of her best pals while in New York City.

The 34-year-old Midnights hitmaker was spotted grabbing a bite for dinner at Lucali on Wednesday night (January 10), and so many other celebs were also in attendance, including Blake Lively and Zoe Kravitz!

Giving off Reputation vibes in a green velvet mini-dress with long sleeves and a scoop neck, Taylor finished off her outfit with thigh-high brown boots and tights. She accessorized with a few necklaces and carried a black bag.

Read more about who else was out for dinner…

Taylor‘s group also included frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff and other friends Mike Birbiglia and Jerrod Carmichael. Her pal Ashely Avignone was along, too!

Blake provided another pop of color. The actress opted for a pair of scarlet heels, which she paired with a gold, red and black striped sweater and a tan miniskirt. She carried an equally bright purse. Zoe bundled up in a long, beige jacket and carried a green purse.

Did you see that one of Taylor‘s friends recently called her an “a-shole” jokingly?

Scroll through all of the new photos from Taylor Swift’s night out in the gallery…
Credit: North Woods; Photos: Backgrid
