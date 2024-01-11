Tina Fey Reveals the Reason Why the Original Stars of 'Mean Girls' Didn't Participate in the Musical Movie

Tina Fey is explaining why the 2004 Mean Girls cast didn’t reunite for the new musical movie.

During an interview with The New York Times, the 53-year-old actress and writer shared that there were efforts to get the original stars involved, but it didn’t work out.

She also discussed the possibility of a Mean Girls sequel with Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert.

When asked about what their roles would’ve been in the musical movie, Tina replied, “We’ll never know.”

She added, “They’re busy people, so it didn’t come together, but we tried, and we all love each other.”

Unfortunately for fans, it doesn’t sound like there’s a sequel in the works either.

“To me, part of why the stakes are so high in the story is because everyone’s so young and feelings are huge, love is huge and friendship is huge in a way [that it isn't with] middle-age moms,” Tina told the newspaper. “I love writing about middle-aged people, but I don’t know.”

Lindsay Lohan recently made her first post-baby red carpet appearance at the Mean Girls musical movie premiere.