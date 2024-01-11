Virginia Giuffre Alleges Jeffrey Epstein Paid Her Thousands to Have Sex With Prince Andrew

One of Jeffrey Epstein‘s victims, Virginia Giuffre, is saying he paid her a large sum to have sex with Prince Andrew.

If you didn’t know, the 63-year-old Duke of York was close friends with the deceased sex offender and billionaire.

Virginia previously alleged that she and Prince Andrew had sex at the direction of Jeffrey‘s associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Now, new details about Virginia‘s claims are coming to light.

Per court documents unsealed in New York City on Tuesday (January 9) and obtained by People, Virginia said that she was given $15,000 to have sex with the royal.

When directly asked if she was paid thousands of dollars to have sex with Prince Andrew in 2011, Virginia responded, “Yes, I did receive $15,000. I don’t know what equivalent that is to pounds. I received it in American dollars.”

She clarified that she did not pay taxes on the money.

Prince Andrew has denied the accusation on numerous occasions and agreed to settle the sexual assault lawsuit in 2022.