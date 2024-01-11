Prince Harry's Biggest TMI Confessions From 'Spare' - Revisit the Moments We Cannot Forget 1 Year Later

Prince Harry spared no detail in is memoir Spare. So much so that there are some TMI revelations that we are still unable to forget one year later.

The 39-year-old Duke of Sussex packed multiple bombshell revelations about his family into the pages of the book.

He also shared some very revealing personal anecdotes. For instance, he spoke about his and Prince William‘s circumcision status, watching Meghan Markle‘s sex scenes in her hit show Suits, losing his virginity, a celebrity crush and illicit drug use.

One year after Spare was released, we revisited some of those stories that will stick with us for eternity. Here are some of the confessions that might have you calling the prince out for giving us way too much information.

