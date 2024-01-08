Top Stories
Brooke Shields' 12 Most Surprising Confessions from 'Pretty Baby' Special & Interviews Promoting It

What Happened Between Kylie Jenner & Selena Gomez, From February 2023 to That Viral Golden Globes Video

Inside Photos from Golden Globes 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

'Stranger Things' Season 5 Starts Production, Cast Photo Confirms Several Returning Stars!

Mon, 08 January 2024 at 7:40 pm

Lindsay Lohan Makes First Post-Baby Red Carpet Appearance at 'Mean Girls' Musical Movie Premiere!

Lindsay Lohan Makes First Post-Baby Red Carpet Appearance at 'Mean Girls' Musical Movie Premiere!

Lindsay Lohan is showing her support for the new Mean Girls movie!

The 37-year-old actress looked radiant as attended the premiere of the Mean Girls musical movie on Monday evening (January 8) held at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City.

While on the pink carpet, Lindsay posed for photos with director Tina Fey, the new Regina George Renee Rapp, the new Cady Heron Angourie Rice, and SNL creator Lorne Michaels.

The premiere marks the first red carpet Lindsay has made since welcoming her first child, son Luai, with husband Bader Shammas in July 2023.

The Mean Girls musical movie hits theaters on Friday, Jan. 12 – watch the latest trailer here!

FYI: Lindsay is wearing an Alexandre Vauthier dress.

Click through the gallery inside for 15+ pictures of Lindsay Lohan at the premiere…
