Lindsay Lohan Makes First Post-Baby Red Carpet Appearance at 'Mean Girls' Musical Movie Premiere!

Lindsay Lohan is showing her support for the new Mean Girls movie!

The 37-year-old actress looked radiant as attended the premiere of the Mean Girls musical movie on Monday evening (January 8) held at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City.

While on the pink carpet, Lindsay posed for photos with director Tina Fey, the new Regina George Renee Rapp, the new Cady Heron Angourie Rice, and SNL creator Lorne Michaels.

The premiere marks the first red carpet Lindsay has made since welcoming her first child, son Luai, with husband Bader Shammas in July 2023.

The Mean Girls musical movie hits theaters on Friday, Jan. 12 – watch the latest trailer here!

FYI: Lindsay is wearing an Alexandre Vauthier dress.

