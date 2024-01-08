Top Stories
Mon, 08 January 2024 at 7:27 pm

Jared Leto Goes Viral for Bizarre Golden Globes Moment, Appeared to Be Abandoned by Tablemates

Jared Leto Goes Viral for Bizarre Golden Globes Moment, Appeared to Be Abandoned by Tablemates

Jared Leto went viral on social media during the 2024 Golden Globes after he was spotted sitting all by himself during the show.

The 52-year-old actor and singer attended the show as a presenter on Sunday (January 7) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

When Oprah Winfrey was on stage to present the final award of the night, Jared could be seen in the background completely by himself at his table. It looked like everyone else had abandoned him and left early!

Head inside to see who else was sitting at that able…

So, who else was sitting with him?

Jared Leto alone at Globes

Some of the other stars spotted sitting at that table throughout the night included Nicolas Cage and Poker Face‘s Natasha Lyonne.

FYI: Jared is wearing Givenchy.

You can watch the moment in the video below.
Photos: Getty, CBS
