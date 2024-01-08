Who Is Brooke Shields' Husband? Get to Know Chris Henchy & Their 25-Year Relationship

Top Stories
The spotlight will be on Brooke Shields this week following the broadcast premiere of her Hulu documentary Pretty Baby.

The doc is airing on ABC on Monday night (January 8) as a three-hour special, nine months after it debuted on the streaming service.

Viewers will likely be interested in learning more about Brooke‘s current life, so let’s fill you in on her relationship status.

Brooke has been married to screenwriter and producer Chris Henchy since 2001.

The couple met in 1999 and have been together ever since. They share two daughters – Rowan, 20, and Grier, 17.

“To this day I believe that I fell in love with Chris the day we met, in 1999, but I would never tell him that!” Brooke wrote in her memoir in 2005. “I had just gotten an American bulldog, Darla, and I brought her to meet friends of mine in the gym on the Warner Bros. lot. While there, the dog wandered off, and Chris brought her back. He was writing for a show filmed on the lot and loved dogs. We chatted and he made me laugh.”

Chris has written episodes of TV shows like Spin City, Entourage, and I’m With Her. He also wrote movies like The Other Guys and The Campaign, both of which starred Will Ferrell. He also has a long list of producing credits including movies like Daddy’s Home, Tammy, The Boss, and The House.

