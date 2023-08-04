Kobe & Vanessa Bryant's Daughter Bianka Gets '22' Hat from Taylor Swift at First L.A. Show

Taylor Swift shared a super special moment with the daughter of Vanessa Bryant and the late Kobe Bryant during the latest stop on the Eras Tour.

The 33-year-old singer has her team pick one lucky person at every show to stand at the edge of the stage and receive Taylor‘s hat during the song “22″… and the latest person to get it was six-year-old Bianka Bryant!

“We love you @taylorswift ❤️,” Vanessa captioned a photo of the moment.

Vanessa attended the show with her daughters Natalia and Bianka and shared some great pics at the show on her Instagram Stories. She created a special jean jacket that featured a photo of Kobe on stage with Taylor during the 1989 World Tour.

“Say you’ll remember me” was written on the jacket and all Taylor fans will know it’s a lyric from “Wildest Dreams.”

