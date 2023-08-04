Megan Thee Stallion Joins Broadway Legends in A24's Movie Musical 'Dicks' - Watch the Trailer!

A24 will be releasing its first movie musical later this year and it looks hilarious!

Dicks: The Musical features an ensemble cast that includes rapper Megan Thee Stallion, SNL‘s Bowen Yang and Broadway legends Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally.

Here’s the synopsis: Two self-obsessed businessmen (writers and stars Aaron Jackson & Josh Sharp) discover they’re long-lost identical twins and come together to plot the reunion of their eccentric divorced parents.

The film was directed by Larry Charles, who has directed movies like Borat and Bruno, as well as TV shows like Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Watch the trailer below and check out the film in theaters on September 29. It will make its world premiere as the opening night film of Midnight Madness at the Toronto International Film Festival.