'Godzilla Minus One' Makes History at the Box Office!

Sun, 14 January 2024 at 12:50 pm

Godzilla Minus One is continuing to deliver a powerful punch!

The Japanese Godzilla film continued to play throughout Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend, bringing its haul over the $50 million mark at the domestic box office, via THR.

As a result, it has just become the top-grossing Japanese language film of all time in North America, not adjusted for inflation.

It’s also No. 5 on the top-grossing foreign language films of all time domestically, not adjusted for inflation. Huge!

Godzilla Minus One is written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki. The film has a 98% score on Rotten Tomatoes, for both critics and audiences alike.

The movie is set in post war Japan as the country is at its lowest point, when a new crisis emerges in the form of a giant monster, baptized in the horrific power of the atomic bomb.

Photos: Toho
